A Special Delivery…Elijah Andrew Botts
Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
A Special Delivery…Elijah Andrew Botts.
Elijah Andrew Botts was born on June 3, 2020, at 7:35 p.m. at Clarion Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Elijah is the son of Jenna Best and Bryan Botts of Knox.
Ron and Rosey Best of Knox are the maternal grandparents and Betsy Allmendinger of Knox is the paternal grandmother.
Submitted by Lexi Rogus.
