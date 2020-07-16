Alice P. Deiaco, Age 100, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on July 3, 1920 in Tyler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco & Maggie (Manta) Deiaco.

Alice lived for 42 years in Baltimore Maryland where she worked as a secretary.

She relocated back to the DuBois Area in 1982.

Alice was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by a sister, Lucille “Lucy” Deiaco of Milford, DE, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers (Carmen, Vincent “Jimmy”, and Cosmo “Kelly” Deiaco), 3 sisters (Mary, Joann “Jenny” and Ida Virginia Deiaco), and infant twin sisters.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary, 212 South 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

