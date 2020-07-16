Brenda Y. Kuntz, age 65, of East Hickory, PA, passed away peacefully at her home while holding her daughter-in-law’s hand following a two year illness on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020.

She was born on January 28, 1955 in Warren, PA, daughter of the late Kenneth Arden and Yvonne Lucille (Holmes) Littlefield.

On February 24, 1973, she married Jack D. Kuntz, who preceded her in death on January 31, 2014.

Brenda was Methodist by faith.

She worked as a Driver’s License Examiner for PennDOT until her retirement in November of 2017.

Brenda enjoyed crafts, local history, traveling to Ohio Amish country, and going to the casino and bingo with her very special daughter-in-law. She also loved Christmas and wished that every day could be Christmas Day. She left behind a hell of a lot of stuff to her son and daughter-in-law, who have no idea what to do with it.

She is survived by her son, Clint D. Kuntz and his wife Jamie of East Hickory; four grandsons, who not only stole her heart, but also spent most of her money: Kyle Kuntz and his wife Taylor of Pleasantville, PA, Dan Kuntz and Colton Kuntz of East Hickory, and Cody Anderson and his significant other Hope Stritzinger of Florida; four siblings, of whom she was the oldest, making her the boss: Kenny Littlefield of Lynch, PA, Kim Grubbs and her husband Jamie of Barnes, PA, Lisa Odonish and her husband Nick of Sheffield, PA, and Susan Littlefield, also of Sheffield. She is survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins (and yes, Cindy, you were her favorite). She is also survived by her special granddog, Emmy.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Burial will be at the Kuntz Farm Cemetery in East Hickory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tionesta Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 157, Tionesta, PA 16353 or to the Forest County Historical Society, P.O. Box 546, Tionesta, PA 16353. Merry Christmas to all!

