COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Butler Health System Hires Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Huss_Eric_CFO-438-e1594828594442 (1)BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Health System (BHS) welcomes Eric Huss as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Huss comes to Butler Health System with over thirty-five years of extensive knowledge and experience in healthcare.

He started his career at Ernst & Young where he earned his CPA in public accounting. Mr. Huss went on from there and joined UPMC where he held various financial management positions.

After gaining much experience, Mr. Huss joined Gateway Health where he held the position of CFO for over a decade. Prior to joining BHS he was serving as Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration, CFO at Health Partners Plans in Philadelphia, Pa.

Mr. Huss earned a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from West Virginia University.

He has also held various professional affiliation positions, most notably, former President of the Western PA Chapter of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Treasurer/Board Member of The Watson Institute.

BHS is excited to welcome Mr. Huss to the team.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.