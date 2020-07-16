Butler Health System Hires Chief Financial Officer

BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Health System (BHS) welcomes Eric Huss as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Huss comes to Butler Health System with over thirty-five years of extensive knowledge and experience in healthcare.

He started his career at Ernst & Young where he earned his CPA in public accounting. Mr. Huss went on from there and joined UPMC where he held various financial management positions.

After gaining much experience, Mr. Huss joined Gateway Health where he held the position of CFO for over a decade. Prior to joining BHS he was serving as Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration, CFO at Health Partners Plans in Philadelphia, Pa.

Mr. Huss earned a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from West Virginia University.

He has also held various professional affiliation positions, most notably, former President of the Western PA Chapter of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Treasurer/Board Member of The Watson Institute.

BHS is excited to welcome Mr. Huss to the team.

