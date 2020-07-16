Clarion Baseball: Neiman Drops Interim Tag, Named Golden Eagle Head Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced that the interim tag would be removed from head coach Deron “Doc” Neiman, with Neiman securing the position of head baseball coach.

He previously served as the interim head coach during the 2019-20 school year, and was an assistant coach during the previous season.

“I am proud to announce that Doc is going to remain a Golden Eagle,” said Snodgrass. “Doc did an excellent job helping our student-athletes continue to develop through the fall and early spring, and he was instrumental in helping them through a spring made challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident he is the right individual to lead our baseball program.”

Neiman saw his first year as the head coach of the Golden Eagles cut short due to the pandemic, but in the time he had began putting a stamp on the program. He earned his first win as a head coach on February 28 with a victory over Concord, and the team was starting to gain momentum before the coronavirus shelved the remainder of the season.

“I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, all those involved in the search committee and the entire athletic department at Clarion for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” Neiman said. “It has been a difficult couple of months due to COVID-19, but I am excited to lead this group of young men both on and off the field.”

In Neiman’s sole year as a Clarion assistant in 2019, the Golden Eagles won 19 games, the second-highest single-season wins total in program history. Clarion had their best finish in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) standings since winning the PSAC West division in 2005, and two players earned All-PSAC status as a result.

Prior to coming to Clarion, Neiman spent time at Erskine College where he served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach, Head Junior Varsity Coach and Camp Coordinator, while also instructing catchers and hitters. During his time at Erskine, Neiman coached two post season award winners. Doc saw one player receive first team All Conference Carolinas honors and one second team honoree.

Prior to coaching at Erskine, Neiman spent three seasons coaching at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. While at DeSales, Doc worked under his Dad, head skipper Tim Neiman. While at DeSales, Neiman’s duties included working primarily with the catchers and hitters, along with preparing game day operations, and coaching third base. Neiman graduated from DeSales in 2011 with a sport management degree, while playing four years for the Bulldogs from 2007-11.

During his time at DeSales, Neiman saw many student athletes appear on post season awards lists. Neiman saw seven players earn First team All-MAC Freedom Conference honors, 17 Second Team all-conference and six honorable mentions. Neiman’s charges earned two First Team ECAC South Region, one Honorable Mention ECAC South Region, one Second Team ABCA/NCAA Mid Atlantic All Region, two Third Team all ABCA/NCAA Mid Atlantic All Region, two Third Team All-D3Baseball.com All Region and one Academic All Mac Freedom Conference.

As a player, Neiman was named All-Freedom Conference First-Team once (2011) and Second-Team twice (2007 and 2008), Team’s Most Valuable Player (2007, 2011), All-Freedom Conference Sportsmanship Team three times (2008, 2009, 2011), while also earning Freedom Conference Rookie of the Year honors in 2007. Neiman was a part of the 2008 MAC Freedom Conference Championship team. Currently he still ranks among the all-time leaders in a few statistical categories including at-bats with 525 (7th), runs scored with 115 (17th), hits with 168 (12th), doubles with 27 (T-25th), RBIs with 92 (t-21st), stolen bases with 52 (t-14th), and putouts 825 (4th) all while hitting .322 for his career.

Following graduation, he signed a professional contract with the Washington Wild Things of the Independent Frontier League. He also worked as the bullpen catcher for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies) from 2010-14.

Neiman spent part of the 2014 and 2015 summer coaching in the 15u World Summer League at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. There he was responsible for developing practice plans for players including fundamentals and life lessons. He was also named head coach for one of the 15u summer league teams. Doc managed all game activities and responsibilities along with assisting with baseball camp and instructions.

Neiman currently serves as Player Developer for the Pride of the Diamond Baseball program in Pennsylvania. From 2011-2017 Neiman coached in the Pride of the Diamond organization, serving as a head coach to their high school Prep teams, developing players on the field while also guiding them off the field as well.

Neiman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from DeSales in 2001, and graduated with his Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from DeSales in 2019. A native of Center Valley, Pa., Neiman currently resides in Clarion.

