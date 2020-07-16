Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This strawberry pretzel salad is the perfect ending to a family picnic!

Ingredients

2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces)

3/4 cup butter, melted



3 tablespoons sugarFILLING:2 cups whipped topping1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1 cup sugarTOPPING:2 packages (3 ounces each) strawberry gelatin2 cups boiling water2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawedOptional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter and sugar. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled.

-For topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in sweetened strawberries; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill until firm, 4-6 hours. Cut into squares; if desired, serve with additional whipped topping and pretzels.

