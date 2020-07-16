Domestic Incident Leads to Criminal Charges for New Bethlehem Couple

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem couple following a domestic incident that happened over the weekend.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 12, the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 75-year-old Charles Harold Andrews and 67-year-old Maxine Arlene Andrews.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Saint Charles Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, on July 12 for a report of a domestic incident in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, Trooper Galmarini first spoke with Charles Andrews who showed the troopers a recent physical injury to his left eye in the form of bruising and scratches that appeared to have dried blood on the surface. He stated that he received the injury when his wife, Maxine Andrews, struck him earlier in the day when he was trying to calm her down, according to the complaint.

Charles Andrews stated he and his wife had been arguing, but added that he could not remember what it was about, the complaint notes.

Trooper Galmarini then spoke to Maxine Andrews who reported that during the prior evening, she and Charles Andrews were attempting to put down new flooring in the kitchen, and they began arguing. Charles became violent and struck her two times with a closed fist on the right side of her face and once in the left side of her stomach. She said he also grabbed her arms and held her down, according to the complaint.

Maxine Andrews also showed the troopers recent bruising and swelling to the right side of her jaw in the form of bruising and swelling, as well as bruising to her left bicep, the complaint indicates.

Charles Andrews and Maxine Andrews were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:45 p.m. on July 12.

Each defendant faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants remain free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively, on July 28, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.