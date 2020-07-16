Featured Local Job: Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer position in Titusville.

All 3 shifts available $10/hr with wage increases

Must pass preemployment screening

Must have steel toe boots

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Must be reliable

For more info, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

