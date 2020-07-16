Featured Local Job: Production, Maintenance, and Truck Fleet

Green Line Polymers, as an essential business, has a variety of job openings in PRODUCTION, MAINTENANCE, and TRUCK FLEET.

Green Line Polymers is focused on sustainability, backed by a complete recycling network. Our company’s culture and core values create an environment that promotes loyalty among employees, customers, and suppliers. Green Line Polymers allows for your post-industrial and post-consumer HDPE scrap to be recycled directly into environmentally friendly products rather than a landfill. Green Line Polymers is a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems. Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. ADS is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace.

All positions are full time positions with benefits after 60 days. We offer competitive salaries, paid holidays, and paid vacation after 30 days.

Benefits included at low-competitive cost to employees:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company Paid Short-Term Disability

Voluntary Long-Term Disability

Employee Stock Ownership Plans

Profit Sharing Plans (401k)

Company Paid Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

For a complete listing of job openings, responsibilities & requirements, please visit our online portal to apply:

http://careers-ads-pipe.icims.com

Select Careers—Join our Team— Location: US-PA-Shippenville – Apply for Position

ALL CANDIDATES MUST APPLY ONLINE

Advanced Drainage Systems is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

