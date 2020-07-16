Featured Local Job: Several Positions at Family Psychological Associates

Family Psychological Associates is currently hiring for Behavioral Consultant/Mobile Therapist, Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician, and School Based Therapist for Clarion County.

Behavioral Consultant and Mobile Therapist is responsible for being lead clinician of team by developing treatment plans, programming, completing functional behavioral assessments, attend ISPT meetings, and other necessary supports in the home, community, and school setting to assist in keeping the at risk children in a least restrictive environment.

The team works together to support the child and their families. Mobile Therapists also provide intensive therapy to the child and family in the home and community settings.

This position can be a part-time position or a full-time position.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, or related field and a license is preferred.

Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician is responsible to provide behavioral support to children and their families in the home, school, and community settings.

This position can be part-time or full-time.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, social work, sociology, education, or similar human service field.

School Based Therapist will provide outpatient services in Clarion County based schools. The outpatient therapist provides intensive therapeutic services to children in the school setting. The ideal candidate will work from a strengths-based perspective and have knowledge/experience utilizing a variety of treatment modalities and theoretical frameworks, tailored to meet the needs of the child. Services are provided primarily during school year based on school schedule. Limited summer hours may be required based on clinical need.

This position is Monday-Friday and works on school schedule.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, counseling, or related field and a license is preferred (LPC, LCSW).

Family Psychological Associates offer health, dental, and vision benefits along with vacation and paid holidays for full-time employees.

Please contact Lori Lauer at Family Psychological Associates for more information at 814-797-0291 or send resume to 334 North Main Street Knox PA 16232 or llauer@family-psych.org.

