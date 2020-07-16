Helen Honorachia Jez Gibbons, 92, of Oil City, passed away on July 15, 2020 at Oakwood Heights.

Born August 16, 1927, she was one of nine children of the late Joseph and Anastasia Sadlowski Jez.

She was Catholic in faith.

Helen was married to Donald Gibbons, who preceded her in death in 1977.

She enjoyed going on gambling trips to Atlantic City and Branson with the Gallivaters Club. She also enjoyed making scrapbooks of the history of Oil City. In recent years, Helen liked to do adult coloring books, read, and do word search puzzles. Most of all Helen loved music.

Surviving are four children, Diane Rarer and her husband, Joseph, of Enid, OH, Michael Gibbons and his wife, Diane, of Oil City, Hal Gibbons of Oil City, and Janie Gibbons of Oil City; five grandchildren, Jamie Hartle, Joshua Gibbons, Daniel Rarer, Douglas Rarer, and Kathleen Rarer; and one great grandchild, Phoebie Rarer.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Gibbons and a daughter, Holley Gibbons; five sisters, Anna Kluck, Lottie Fornal, Eva Beck, Loretta Malloy, and Mary Jez; and three brothers, John, Michael, and Leo Jez.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heights for their wonderful care of Helen.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 am at the Morrison Funeral Home with Ed Nasen officiating.

Internment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Oakwood Heights.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

