Infant Suffers Serious Injuries, Four Others Hurt Following Rollover Crash on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three adults, a teen, and an infant were transported to Clarion Hospital following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:24 p.m. on July 11, on Interstate 80 eastbound just west of CL School Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 47-year-old Maricela Esquilin, of Columbia, Maryland, was operating a 2017 Honda CRV, traveling east on Interstate 80, when she lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and struck an embankment. It then rolled twice across the embankment before coming to a final rest on its wheels on the south side of the roadway, facing east.

Esquilin and her passengers, 20-year-old Danielisse N. Santos, of Allentown, 19-year-old Hector O. Hernandez, of Trenton, New Jersey, and a 17-year-old male from Columbia, Maryland, were all wearing seat belts, and an infant passenger was securely fastened in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Esquilin, Santos, Hernandez, and the 17-year-old passenger all suffered suspected minor injuries, while the infant passenger suffered suspected serious injuries.

Esquilin and Hernandez were transported to Clarion Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, while Santos, the 17-year-old passenger, and the infant passenger were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

