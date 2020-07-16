COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Linda Layton

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f0f518d449b2Linda Susan Layton, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She fought a hard battle against cancer until the very end.

Linda was born on March 20, 1957 in Erie, PA. She grew up in the Hasson Heights area of Oil City, Pennsylvania and was a 1975 graduate of Oil City High school.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, gardening, her pets, and socializing with family and friends. She was a hard worker and she made friends everywhere she went.

Before retiring, Linda loved her jobs at Westerville Dermatology and Gahanna School District cafeteria. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Gloria Groger, and her step-son, Nathan Layton.

Her surviving family includes her husband, Jonathan Layton of Gahanna, Ohio; her daughter, Tara Brown (Philip) of Indianapolis, IN; her son, Bryan Marsh (Carissa) of Maysville, NC; her daughter, Krista Harriger (Andrew) of Oil City, PA; step-daughter, Jessica Houtz (Ryan) of Lawrenceburg, KY; her grandchildren. Emma, Austin, Ariel, Dawson, and Eva Brown, Vala Marsh, Sawyer and Nolan Harriger, Kiersten and Kailyn Houtz, and Emily Layton; her birth mother, Nancy Brooks; and her brothers and sisters, Valerie Petersen of Franklin, PA, David Brooks of Franklin, PA, and Alison Granados of Farmington Hills, MI.

Her family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors who attended to her care at The James Cancer Research Center of Ohio State University, and Hospice of Central Ohio.

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

A visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday (July 19th) from 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


