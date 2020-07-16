COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Linda Mae Solida

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Solida, Linda (1)Linda Mae Solida, age 57, of DuBois, PA died Friday, July 10, 2020 near Parker Dam State Park from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Born on January 6, 1963 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Allen T. and Dollie Mae (Finn) Walker, Sr.

On January 15, 1994 she married Michael Solida. He survives.

Linda was the treatment coordinator at the office of Dr. Jonathon Cole, DMD for 24 years.

She holds an Associate Business Degree from Jamestown Business College in Jamestown, NY. She was a member of the Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club, enjoyed cooking and baking, and going bow hunting with her husband.

Linda is survived by her children, Nicole Bolsar & her husband Brandon of Aurora, OH and Allen Solida of Lacey, WA; 1 granddaughter, Emilia Bolsar; 2 sisters, Patricia Fowler and Darlene O’Connell; and 1 brother, Lyndon Walker.

She was preceded in death by 1 brother, Allen T. “Butch” Walker Jr..

Visitation for Linda will be private. Due to family considerations, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 108R N. Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


