Long-Range Planning Adds Structure for Clarion County Projects

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners hope to add a little more structure to their long-range planning for physical facilities with approval of a master service agreement with Stantec Architecture and Engineering LLC and affiliates on Tuesday morning pending solicitor review.

The agreement allows the commissioners to order design services that will be set forth in individual task orders.

For example, the commissioners also approved their first task order with Stantec, calling for design services to clad the exterior walls of the Clarion County Probation/District Magistrate office building located at 22 N. 6th Avenue in Clarion.

Approved at a cost of $9,800.00, the task order will provide a design plan for the building matching the scope of the request. The cost is for design only.

Tharan said that “it has yet to be decided if Clarion County maintenance employees would complete the project as they did in the original renovation.”

County employees, under the direction of Tharan, completed the original major renovation of the building. After a fire in the entryway engulfed the front entrance of the building, a subsequent review of the exterior suggested some covering is needed in addition to the aging bricks.

“We are not sure what will happen on this project and other tasks,” Tharan explained.

“We have so many projects to do that we may bid out that work and any other projects designed by Santec. The master service agreement lays out the general arrangements, and Commissioners must approve any subsequent task order.”

In other business, commissioners:

Approved recognition of achievement for Braden D. Rankin and his accomplishment of earning the Eagle Scout rank of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 51, French Creek Council, effective July 18, 2020. Rankin’s project at the Roseville Independent Chapel consisted of building a full-court outdoor basketball court, complete with two regulation hoops and two foursquare game areas at the Roseville Independent Chapel which the church will be able to use for youth activities for the surrounding community.

Approved a contract on behalf of CYS with Mid Atlantic Youth Services Corp. for secure residential services. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $326.50 + $30 (temporary enhanced rate) = $356.50/day, county match 40 percent.

Approved a contract renewal on behalf of CYS with Keystone Adolescent Center for foster care and community residential placements. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $78 – $296/day, county match 10- 20 percent.

Okayed a contract renewal on behalf of CYS with Alternative Living Solutions for transitional living services. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $197.95/day, county match 20 percent.

Approved multiple contracts on behalf of CYS for Child Advocates. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $150 hearing fee and bill rate of $75/hour excess of two hours, county match 50 percent, including attorneys Cassandra Munsee, Gina Bianco, Zachary Shekell, and Danielle Melillo.

Approved a contract renewal on behalf of CYS with Pentz Run Youth Services for community residential services for dependent and delinquent youth. Term: 7/1/2020-6/30/2021. Cost: $121.86 – $159.00/day, county match 20 percent.

Okayed a lease on behalf of CYS with Joe B. Ferguson and Bonnie J. Ferguson for transitional housing on Railroad Street and related supportive services to eligible Clarion County residents and job training program for Independent Living youth. Term: 7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021. Cost: $1,500/month plus $500/month for renovations. County Match: 13.46 percent.

Hunting License Issuing Agent Agreement with the PA Game Commission for the issuance of hunting and fur taker licenses and other essential related functions through the PA Automated Licensing System (PALS).

