Mary Louise (Byers) Bakaysa

Mary Louise Bakaysa, 91, of Mahaffey, peacefully passed away, Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born December 28, 1929 to Merle and Susan Byers in Mahaffey.

She was an active member of the Cherry Corner Bible Church. Prior to her illness, she volunteered at Ridge View Elder Care, playing games and hosting tea parties for the residents. She was always active in her community, mowing vacant lots, planting flowers or picking up litter on her daily walks through town. Walking was a large part of her daily routine, at one point in her life, her and a friends, Dot Anderson and Helen Hill, would walk the old logging roads bright and early every morning.

Louise was a 1946 graduate of the Mahaffey High School. In her senior year, she was the head cheerleader and the May Queen.

She married John Y. Bakaysa on June 5, 1949 in Mahaffey. They enjoyed 61 years together, until his death on June 22, 2010. Prior to her marriage she worked on her family farm on “Banner Ridge”, later working for Landy’s Store in Mahaffey where she met her husband. Louise worked in Hyde at Sylvania for a short time and throughout the 1970’s 80’s and 90’s she was a bookkeeper for the family gas station in Mahaffey.

Most important in her life was her faith, pride and enjoyment of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen S. Corson and husband Jack, South Williamsport; a son, John M. Bakaysa Sr. and wife Kasy, Mahaffey; grandchildren, Scott Corson and wife Kimm, Laura Miller and husband Bill, John M. Bakaysa Jr. and wife Marissa, Dr. Alex Bakaysa and fiancée Dr. Melissa Mueller, and Brock R. Bakaysa and wife Leah; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Kate, Clearfield; a brother, Art and wife Olive, Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend and classmate, Marge Mitchell, of Baltimore, MD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Richard and Eugene, a sister Betty Ann, and five nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Waldron Funeral Home, 831 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor George Solley officiating. Interment will follow at the Mahaffey Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Louise’s name to the Cherry Corner Bible Church.

Special Thanks go out to, Pastor George Solley, Connie, Tammy and all of the girls at Mahoning Riverside Manor, Resta Home Health, the staff at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for the special care and attention during the family’s time of need.

