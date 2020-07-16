Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 781 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 16, that there are 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 98,446 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 652 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 90 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 16, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/16/20 – 781

7/15/20 – 994

7/14/20 – 929

7/13/20 – 328

7/12/20 – 725

7/11/20 – 813

7/10/20 – 1,009

7/9/20 – 719

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 94 2 96 6 Butler 444 12 456 13 Clarion 66 1 67 2 Clearfield 96 0 96 0 Crawford 101 3 104 1 Elk 31 1 32 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 168 6 174 6 Jefferson 41 0 41 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 203 5 208 6 Venango 49 0 49 0 Warren 11 0 11 1

County Case Counts to Date