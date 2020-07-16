Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 781 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 16, that there are 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 98,446 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 652 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 90 on ventilators and five on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 16, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/16/20 – 781
7/15/20 – 994
7/14/20 – 929
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
7/10/20 – 1,009
7/9/20 – 719

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 94 2 96 6
Butler 444 12 456 13
Clarion 66 1 67 2
Clearfield 96 0 96 0
Crawford 101 3 104 1
Elk 31 1 32 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 168 6 174 6
Jefferson 41 0 41 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 203 5 208 6
Venango 49 0 49 0
Warren 11 0 11 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 409 6690
Allegheny 5750 82675
Armstrong 96 2912
Beaver 893 8436
Bedford 95 2061
Berks 4763 23439
Blair 118 7764
Bradford 61 4279
Bucks 6228 45666
Butler 456 9349
Cambria 153 11277
Cameron 5 298
Carbon 309 5164
Centre 262 6053
Chester 4129 34512
Clarion 67 1460
Clearfield 96 3040
Clinton 100 1884
Columbia 427 3903
Crawford 104 3904
Cumberland 985 14352
Dauphin 2342 21750
Delaware 7696 46456
Elk 32 1447
Erie 756 14275
Fayette 223 6719
Forest 7 372
Franklin 1033 10244
Fulton 19 609
Greene 77 1912
Huntingdon 263 2120
Indiana 174 4212
Jefferson 41 1518
Juniata 116 1105
Lackawanna 1777 14516
Lancaster 4951 38491
Lawrence 209 3845
Lebanon 1481 10293
Lehigh 4495 30740
Luzerne 3042 24359
Lycoming 259 5934
McKean 20 2484
Mercer 208 5924
Mifflin 76 3172
Monroe 1487 12902
Montgomery 8999 71412
Montour 82 5161
Northampton 3601 29131
Northumberland 355 4858
Perry 96 2066
Philadelphia 23395 131114
Pike 509 3583
Potter 19 490
Schuylkill 792 9784
Snyder 74 1137
Somerset 88 4549
Sullivan 10 227
Susquehanna 195 2197
Tioga 32 1643
Union 108 3464
Venango 49 2051
Warren 11 889
Washington 518 11458
Wayne 144 2970
Westmoreland 1089 23469
Wyoming 48 1393
York 1942 27632

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,337 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


