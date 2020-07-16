COMING SOON - Subscribe to an ad-free version of exploreClarion. Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Burglary in Sligo

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulPINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred late last month in Sligo.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary on June 20 at a residence on Madison Street Extension, in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to police, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 20, multiple tools were taken from the property, including the following:

  • Ryobi drill, valued at $40.00
  • Dewalt sander, valued at $100.00
  • Porter cable compresser, valued at $80.00
  • Delta table saw, valued at $200.00
  • Brad gun, valued at $50.00
  • Small spade shovel, valued at $30.00
  • Black trunk with wheels, valued at $20.00

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.