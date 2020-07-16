Police Investigating Burglary in Sligo

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred late last month in Sligo.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary on June 20 at a residence on Madison Street Extension, in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to police, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 20, multiple tools were taken from the property, including the following:

Ryobi drill, valued at $40.00

Dewalt sander, valued at $100.00

Porter cable compresser, valued at $80.00

Delta table saw, valued at $200.00

Brad gun, valued at $50.00

Small spade shovel, valued at $30.00

Black trunk with wheels, valued at $20.00

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

