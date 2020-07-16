Police Investigating Statutory Sexual Assault in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a statutory assault that allegedly occurred in Salem Township.

Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse involving the statutory rape/sexual assault of an 11-year-old Karns City male that occurred at a location on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County, between January 1, 2012, and January 1, 2013.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.