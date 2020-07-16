Police Investigating Theft of Nearly $4K in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Summerville woman lost nearly $4,000.00 in an internet scam.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, sometime between May 29 and June 8, a known 31-year-old Summerville woman sent personal information and cashed a check after being requested to do so by unknown individuals over the internet.

The theft included the following:

Venmo money transfer in the amount of $1,500.00

Zelle money transfer in the amount of $1,000.00

Money order in the amount of $50.00

Money order in the amount of $200.00

Money order in the amount of $500.00

Money order in the amount of $100.00

Money order in the amount of $100.00

Money order in the amount of $100.00

Money order in the amount of $100.00

Money order in the amount of $100.00

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

