Police Investigating Theft of Nearly $4K in Summerville

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

scamSUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Summerville woman lost nearly $4,000.00 in an internet scam.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, sometime between May 29 and June 8, a known 31-year-old Summerville woman sent personal information and cashed a check after being requested to do so by unknown individuals over the internet.

The theft included the following:

  • Venmo money transfer in the amount of $1,500.00
  • Zelle money transfer in the amount of $1,000.00
  • Money order in the amount of $50.00
  • Money order in the amount of $200.00
  • Money order in the amount of $500.00
  • Money order in the amount of $100.00
  • Money order in the amount of $100.00
  • Money order in the amount of $100.00
  • Money order in the amount of $100.00
  • Money order in the amount of $100.00

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.


