Redbank Chevrolet to Provide Clarion Little League With New Equipment & Monetary Contribution

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Chevrolet is partnering with the Clarion Little League and has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment.

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Redbank Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Clarion County.” said Mike Hindman, owner of Redbank Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

“I would like to thank Redbank Chevrolet for their community support as we strive to provide meaningful baseball and softball opportunities for local youth during this difficult time” said Rob Rinker, President of Clarion Little League.

The year 2020 marks the fifteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program and has benefited over eight million players since it launched. In 2019, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Redbank Chevrolet presented an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets.

In addition, Redbank Chevrolet presented a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Clarion Little League.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Hindman.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

About Redbank Chevrolet

Located at 500 Broad Street in downtown New Bethlehem, PA, we are your Clarion County Chevrolet Headquarters. We sell New and GM Certified Pre-owned vehicles. View our inventory at www.redbankchevrolet.com. Our service department services all makes and models.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

