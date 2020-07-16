SPONSORED: Guardian Expands to Home Health and Home Care

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Guardian Healthcare, a prominent provider in the Clarion County area, is proud to announce that they are now able to provide county residents with a full continuum of care for all levels of nursing and therapy needs.

(Pictured: Guardian Home and Community)

The company offers a variety of in-home services, as well as in center options including home care, home health, and in center short term and long term rehabilitation, along with long term personal care residential living and memory care unit residency.

Guardian’s Home Health division is ranked 10th out of 117 home health providers in the state by Highmark.

Guardian Home Care Services:

Personal Care Assistance including dressing, feeding, grooming, tilting, oral hygiene, hair care, and bathing.

Homemaking Services including housekeeping, laundry, shopping, transportation, and meal planning and preparation.

Companion Services – accompanying clients to doctors’ appointments, social events, and other gatherings.

Social Services

Guardian Home Health Services:

Teaching and training activities including treatments, diagnosis, medications, safety in the home, safety when leaving the home, Emergency preparedness, self-care activities, bathing, preparing meals, diet’s, how to shop to be compliant with diet restrictions, HEP (home exercise programs), ROM exercises, instructions to a caregiver to assist with patient care such as transfers, ambulation, skincare, bathing, infection control, fall prevention, medications and side effects, catheter/ostomy care, wound care and any other topic as it relates to the patient’s medical needs.

Pre-Post op surgical intervention including pre-op teaching and home safety evaluation, DME needs and/or evaluation of post-op needs. Post-op care, wound care, staple/suture removal, infection control, liaison between surgeon, patient/family/caregivers during the recovery process. Therapy if indicated.

Medication administration not routinely administered by a lay person such as eye drops or topical ointments. These services can include: Diabetic Care including insulin preparation, teaching the patient/caregiver how to administer insulin, use of glucometer, food selections, foot care, skin care etc. B-12 injections Epogen injections Neupogen Injections Calcimar injections Forteo/lron injections IV Drug therapy Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition PT/OT/ST Treatments



Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Guardian’s personal care residence, named Clarion Senior Living, located on 999 Heidrick Street in Clarion, is adjacent to Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center specializes in short term and long term rehabilitation.

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is rated five out of five per the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services with a perfect survey from the Department of Health.

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation, another prominent member of the Guardian family, is located on Paint Boulevard in Shippenville. Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation specializes in short term and long term rehabilitation and dementia care. Shippenville Healthcare provides residents with dementia a secured, memory care unit with dementia trained staff members, activities to assist with cognition, and its own director overseeing medication and disease progression management.

Shippenville Healthcare is rated four stars per the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Payments and Insurance

Guardian Home Care payments can be made by private pay, via Veterans benefits, and Waiver/AAA options programs. Guardian Home Health accepts all insurances, including Veterans benefits.

For more information, visit www.guardianeldercare.com.

