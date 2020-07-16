State Police Calls: Burglary, DUI, Disorderly Conduct

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Saint Petersburg Borough

On July 9, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a location on Short Street and Hill Street in Saint Petersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) entered a residence and removed multiple items belonging to a known 57-year-old Saint Petersburg man before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Howe Township

Around 2:22 a.m. on July 14, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Taurus on Blue Jay Creek Road in Howe Township, Forest County, after observing multiple traffic violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 30-year-old Warren man, was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

Disorderly Conduct in Howe Township

Around 2:00 p.m. on July 12, Marienville-based State Police responded to the Abraxas youth facility in Abraxas Road and Deadman Corners Road in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of an issue between two juvenile clients at the facility.

According to police, through investigation, it was determined that one juvenile tampered with the other juvenile’s toothbrush.

Police say charges of disorderly conduct will be filed.

