State Police Seeking Information on Theft From Creative Kids Daycare

Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Theft-2CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a theft that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Creative Kids Daycare in Clarion Township.

According to police, around 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, three sets of KidAlert Outdoor Boundary Nets (stock image shown below) were stolen from the Creative Kids daycare center on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Stolen-Items

Police say on July 11, a black SUV (pictured below) pulled into the parking lot on the east side of the daycare building, and a white male, wearing a black hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans, exited the driver’s seat, while a white female, with brown hair wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes, exited from the front passenger seat.

Theft-1

The two individuals then loaded the stolen goods in the back of their vehicle and fled the scene.

Theft-4

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Theft-3


