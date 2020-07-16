State Police Seeking Information on Theft From Creative Kids Daycare

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a theft that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Creative Kids Daycare in Clarion Township.

According to police, around 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, three sets of KidAlert Outdoor Boundary Nets (stock image shown below) were stolen from the Creative Kids daycare center on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say on July 11, a black SUV (pictured below) pulled into the parking lot on the east side of the daycare building, and a white male, wearing a black hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans, exited the driver’s seat, while a white female, with brown hair wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes, exited from the front passenger seat.

The two individuals then loaded the stolen goods in the back of their vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

