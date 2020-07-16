Vincent D. “Perry” Walp, age 92, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on July 16, 1927 in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of the late Perry and Esther (Sebring) Walp.

On August 23, 1952 he married the love of his life Gwendolyn (Kern) Walp in Lehighton, PA. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2018.

Perry was a veteran of the United States Navy having served as a Seaman in World War II.

He retired in 1986 from the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked in management for 30 years.

He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in DuBois, and was a member of the Orioles Lodge. Perry loved spending time with family and family pets, golfing with his grandchildren and working in his yard.

Perry is survived by his daughters, Robin Kressley of DuBois, PA and Kerry Henry of Southlake, TX; daughter in law, Dawn Walp of Carlisle, PA; 7 grandchildren, Shawn Kressley & his wife Kelli and Ryan Kressley, Jarred Walp & his wife Colleen, Carissa Baldino & her husband Russell and Logan, Brooke and Carys Henry; great granddaughter, Caroline Walp; 2 brothers, Mark Walp of Santa Rosa, CA, and Donalp Walp of Allentown, PA; and 1 sister, Jean Metzger of York, PA.

He was preceded in death by 1 son, Scott Walp; 5 sisters, Thelma Reich, Ethel Bonner, Ruth Franko, Grace Long, and Blanche Wolfersberger; and 1 brother, Richard Walp.

There will be a private family visitation and a private celebration of life service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Robert Newell officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.