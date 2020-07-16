William E. “Bill” Ziegler, 60, of Franklin passed away in his home on July 9, 2020.

Born in Pontiac, MI, on October 26, 1959, he was the son of Sylvia Day Ziegler and the late Jerry Ziegler.

Bill was married on July 4, 2003 to the former Brenda Sharrar in Emlenton, along the Allegheny River and she survives.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is also survived by a brother, Kevin Ziegler and his wife Sandy of Providence, KY; three children, Angelia Payne, Shaina Sebastian and Jerry Brendel, all of MI; two step sons, Ryan Lapek and Parker Rihel; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins and nephews.

Bill had a few cherished friends: Jim & Arch Wagner, Ken Gardnier, Michael Stewart, Roy & Beth McDonald and Otto(Buster) Schiberl of Cook Forest.

Bill had attended the United Brethren Church in Franklin.

He cherished his dogs Sammy and Buddy.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

