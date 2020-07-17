Hope Rising Church Food Drive Scheduled for Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion will be holding a food drive on Monday, July 20.

(Photo courtesy of Hope Rising Church Clarion)

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the church located at 240 Liberty Street in Clarion.

The event is first come, first served, and anyone in need is invited to stop by.

To learn more about Hope Rising Church and their upcoming events, please visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.