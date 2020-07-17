Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Hope Rising Church Food Drive Scheduled for Monday

Friday, July 17, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

box donation food drive Hope Rising ChurchCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion will be holding a food drive on Monday, July 20.

(Photo courtesy of Hope Rising Church Clarion)

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the church located at 240 Liberty Street in Clarion.

The event is first come, first served, and anyone in need is invited to stop by.

To learn more about Hope Rising Church and their upcoming events, please visit their website or Facebook page.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.