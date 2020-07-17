Miles Brothers Welcomes American Precast Industries, LLC to GlassWorks Business Park

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – American Precast Industries is constructing a state-of-the-art, precast manufacturing facility to produce both Redi-Rock and Pole Base products in Clarion Borough.

“This is the first of many new beginnings for the old O-I Glass Plant site that housed so many of our community members’ life-long careers and we’re excited to look out onto a new horizon as we move into a new decade,” according to a press release issued by Miles Brothers LLC.

Redi-Rock is a 21st century precast modular block retention product. This product has an integrated system to solve the challenges of constructing sustainable retaining walls. These high-density, multi-weather sustaining blocks are used to support an array of projects such as heavy highway construction, railway & bridge supports, and seawall retention. Each precast modular block will be machine-placed allowing for a safer and more consistent installation process.

Pole Base products offer a consistent and affordable application process for light pole installation while adding a nice range of options to improve the exterior aesthetics. Typical cast-in-place light pole bases tend to be plain and unfinished and consume a lot of man hours for installation.

Alternatively, American Precast Industries will offer several finish options that arrive on site pre-manufactured allowing for a 10 fold installation process. Each Redi-Rock and Pole Base will be constructed to the highest quality within a controlled environment to produce the same excellent quality product every time.

Production will begin in the fall of 2020.

