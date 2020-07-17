A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

