Balbina “Barb” (Bermudez) Wiant

Balbina “Barb” Wiant, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois Hospital.

Born March 31, 1933 in Vieques, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Galau and Petra Fiqueroa Bermudez.

She married Robert Wayne Wiant on January 25, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2008.

Barb was a homemaker, loved animals, and enjoyed canning her garden vegetables, crocheting, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Felicito Legrand Jr of Mayport; a daughter, Elma (Don) Levy of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren: Betty Davis, Gracy Parrilla, Nikki (Harvest) Morrow, Christopher Legrand, Robert (Valerie) Legrand, Ethan Legrand, Megan (Brandon) Hepler and Adrienne (David) Millis; eight great grandchildren: Tyreaka (Andrew), Iris, Louie, Sierra, Robert, Hudson, Lincoln and Petra, and three great great grandchildren: Noel, Avery and Jahmiel.

Barb is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Bruce Wiant and William (Pauline) Wiant; sister-in-law, Loudelle Wiant, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Guadalupe; two grandchildren, Tricia and Danny; two sisters, Paula and Celina; Parents-in-law, Lester and Genevieve Wiant; brothers-in-law: Harrison, Don, Jerry and Gary and sisters-in law: Patricia, Victoria and Ruby.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Barb’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.