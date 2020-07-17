Box Truck Crashes into House in East Brady

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a box truck struck the corner of a residence in East Brady Borough on Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, on Kellys Way in East Brady Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin R. Thomas, of East Pittsburgh, was operating a 2012 Freightliner box truck, traveling west on State Route 68/3rd Street when he lost control of the truck and traveled across the eastbound lane.

The truck struck a utility pole then continued to travel into the southwest corner of a residence located at 608 Kellys Way, where it came to a final rest.

Thomas was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

East Brady Area Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

