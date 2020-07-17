Charges Against Woman Accused of Smacking Glasses Off Victim’s Face Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion woman who reportedly smacked glasses off a victim’s face during a domestic incident were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges initially filed against 37-year-old Rebecca Lee Gorniak-Glenn were withdrawn on Tuesday, July 14:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident that occurred in Clarion Borough on Monday, June 29, involving Rebecca Lee Gorniak-Glenn and a known male victim.

