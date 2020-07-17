Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Friday, July 17, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
This Peanut Butter Cream Pie will be one of the tastiest pies you’ve ever made!
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup peanut butter
6 tablespoons whole milk
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
1/4 cup chopped peanuts
Directions
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. beat in sugar and peanut butter. Gradually add milk. Fold in whipped topping; spoon into the crust. Sprinkle with peanuts. Chill overnight.
