Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This Peanut Butter Cream Pie will be one of the tastiest pies you’ve ever made!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar



1/2 cup peanut butter6 tablespoons whole milk1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)1/4 cup chopped peanuts

Directions

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. beat in sugar and peanut butter. Gradually add milk. Fold in whipped topping; spoon into the crust. Sprinkle with peanuts. Chill overnight.

