Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion Forest VNA Earns Superior Performer Home Health Patient Satisfaction Award
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest VNA has been awarded the SHPBest Superior Performer Home Health patient satisfaction award.
The annual SHPBest™ program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.
SHPBest award recipients are determined by ranking the overall score for all SHP HHCAHPS clients. The provider with the best Overall Score in the SHP database receives the Best-of-the-Best Award.
Providers that rank in the top 5% receive the Premier Performer award. Providers that rank in the top 20% receive the Superior Performer award. In addition, all award recipients must have scored better than or equal to the SHP national average for the period for each of the 5 publicly reported domains.
About Clarion Forest VNA
Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides health care to patients in their homes. The VNA is under the direction of a volunteer Board of Directors made up of business and community leaders from Clarion and Forest Counties.
The VNA staff includes caring, compassionate, professional and technical health care providers as well as an office staff that handles clerical and administrative duties.
Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. services Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson Counties as well as surrounding communities. The agency’s mission is to provide quality and appropriate home health care services to residents regardless of the ability to pay, to the extent that resources are available.
The office is located at 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Clarion Forest VNA website here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.