Department of Health: Extreme Heat Can Cause Dangerous Health Conditions in Children, Infants and Pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As hot summer weather continues across the state, the Department of Health encourages all Pennsylvanians to be aware of the dangerous impacts extreme heat can have on themselves and their neighbors, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

“The combination of heat and humidity can be deadly for people who are not able to keep themselves cool,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Exposure to high temperatures for long periods of time can cause heat exhaustion or heat strokes. We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on those who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat.”

There are several groups of people who are at-risk of developing heat-related health conditions during high temperatures. Those groups include infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, people with chronic medical conditions, and those who must work outdoors. It is important to make sure these groups are monitored on hot days.

Extremely hot weather can make you sick, and extreme heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States each year.

Remember to wear:

Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing;

A hat or visor;

Sunglasses; and

SPF 30 or higher sunscreen with broad spectrum coverage (reapply as necessary).

To stay hydrated:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day – do not wait until you are thirsty.

Outdoor workers should drink between two and four cups of water every hour.

Avoid consuming caffeinated, alcoholic, or sugary beverages.

Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.

To safely exercise:

Limit outdoor exercise and stay indoors in air conditioning on hot days.

Exercise early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Pace yourself when you run, walk, or otherwise exert your body.

To protect others:

Never leave children, older adults, or pets in a vehicle.

Check on those who may be more at risk of developing health issues from extreme temperatures like: Infants and young children People ages 65 and older People with chronic medical conditions



Another way to help protect others is by wearing your mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. On July 1, Secretary Dr. Levine signed an order mandating mask-wearing. Research shows that mask-wearing reduces risk of infection from COVID-19, while not wearing a mask greatly increases a person’s chances of being infected by this contagious and deadly virus.

Individuals must wear face coverings unless wearing a face covering would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task. In general, though, face coverings must be worn, even on warm days, if they do not pose a risk to an individual’s health or safety. Mere discomfort is not considered a risk to an individual’s health or safety. Face shields are an acceptable alternative to face masks when high temperatures and humidity create unsafe conditions.

In addition to wearing a mask, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, and staying home if you are sick to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is also important to know the difference between heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of a heat stroke include a high body temperature (above 103°F); red, hot and dry skin, but no sweating; a rapid, strong pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness.

If you think someone is having a heat stroke, it is important to first call 9-1-1. After calling for help, get the person to a shady area and quickly cool them down by putting them in a tub of cool water or spraying them with a garden hose. You should not give the victim any fluids, including water, to drink.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, and nausea or vomiting.

Help the person cool off and seek medical attention if symptoms are severe, symptoms last more than one hour, or the victim has heart problems or high blood pressure.

For more information on how to deal with the heat and other natural disasters, visit www.health.pa.gov or follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.