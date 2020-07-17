Featured Local Job: Several Vacancies at Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is hiring for several vacancies in both its painting and millwork areas.

Part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based upon experience.

After a 90 day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits including: medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox.

