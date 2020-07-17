Knox Horsethief Days Cancelled Due to COVID-19

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The 2020 Knox Horsethief Days festival has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Inc. Facebook page, the committee made the decision at a meeting held on Thursday evening.

“It is with deep sadness we are informing everyone Horsethief Days will not be occurring this year,” the post states.

While all of the events for the festival have been canceled, there will still be fireworks on August 22, the post notes.

“We hope that things will clear up, and we can come back bigger and better next year.”

The Knox Horsethief Days festival has been a popular local event for decades, and normally includes everything from a softball tournament and a Firemen’s Parade to yard sales, live music, a bed race and obstacle course challenge, a bike race, tractor races, and many other activities.

History of Horsethief Days

Knox gained its reputation as the Horsethief Capital of the United States through the operations of Sebastian “Boss” Buck, who was touted as the most notorious horse thief in US history. He and his gang continuously moved a string of stolen horses along a trail from Kentucky to Maine.

Clarion County was renowned for its horse thieves in the 1800′s. The county had this reputation because it is the only locale in the eastern U.S. where a man was hung as a horse thief. Horse thieving relates to the Buck family because one of the most famous of the thieves was Buck. Although he was a known horse thief, he was never convicted of this crime. Boss was not hung as a horse thief, but he did spend about five years in jail for counterfeiting.

Horsethief Days originated back when Sebastian (Boss) Buck started stealing horses and altering their appearance, so when he sold them that the real owners wouldn’t discover that the horses that Boss was selling were theirs. Boss wasn’t an educated man, but he was the planner of all the schemes and had the intelligence, power, and daring, to be the leader of the horse thieves.

According to bossbuck.blogspot.com, Buck lived up to certain standards that kept him in the good graces of those who looked upon his livelihood with scorn. He would not permit the theft of a horse from a person who could not afford to lose the animal.

Like Jesse James, there are innumerable stories in circulation as to his acts of kindness, his generosity as well as his desperation.

It is said that Buck did not sanction cruelty or murder on the part of his clansmen. Horse stealing and counterfeiting seemed to be his vocation. At Eagle Furnace, Bear Creek, and just west of Parker’s Landing were three distinct counterfeiting plants under the direction of Buck.

For more details, visit http://knoxborough.com

