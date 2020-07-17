Mark E. Reagle, 71, of Glenview Avenue, Oil City, died early Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, at his home, of natural causes.

He was born on September 30, 1948 to the late Lee and Geraldine (Kahle) Reagle.

Mr. Reagle proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 through 1972.

Mark enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, learning minute details about airplanes and engines, and listening to music very loud.

He retired from Polk Center following 30 years of service. He worked there in the maintenance department, as a mechanic, and as a bus driver.

He is survived by his former spouse, Melissa Kush of Oil City; three children: Mariah Reagle and her significant other Wade Shaffer, and Mariah’s daughter, Rae Komarow, all of Oil City, Micah Reagle of Oil City, and Matthew Reagle of Oil City. Also surviving are three sisters: Nancy Wigren of Oil City, Kathy Lukasiak and her husband Mark of Oil City, and Joni Erich and her husband Harold of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Gerry Reagle.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service held. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Franklin Cemetery. A celebration of his life is being planned, with details announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Mark’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

