Clarion Area School Board Makes Preliminary Plan for Opening of School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School District has a preliminary plan for the opening of school for the 2020–21 school year, and the district intends to announce the final plan at the August 11 school board meeting.

“We will be talking to parents and scheduling meetings for the community,” said Superintendent Joe Carrico at the July board meeting.

A parent survey about the opening of school is now available on the school website. Click here.

The Board accepted a proposed settlement offer from Walmart regarding its property evaluation. Solicitor Christy Logue was authorized to review and sign any documentation to facilitate the settlement. The settlement will place the property identified as 63 Perkins Road, Monroe Township, Clarion, PA 16214, at an assessed value of $1,300,000.00 for the 2020 tax year, and $1,715,000.00 for the 2021 tax year.

“This is different from a regular assessment appeal because the common level ratio was higher than the assessment,” Logue told exploreClarion.com. “This was a very reasonable assessment.”

In other actions, the board recognized the achievement of tenure for Jessica Gourley, Laura Hoffman, Liz Keller, and Caitlin Weyandt.

The following volunteers were approved: Volleyball: Sammi Beichner; Cross Country: Alex Cussins; Varsity Football: Kevin Slike; JH Football: Benton James Smith; Golf: Dave Brueck; and Soccer: Stephanie Lias.

Facility Use Agreements were approved with the Jefferson-Clarion Head Start and Jandeni, an after school child care service company, as presented.

Braxton White reported the hiring of Traci Wildeson as the Director of Career and Technical Education at the Clarion County Career Center from 7/1/2020 to 6/30/2023, at a starting salary of $77,000, as per contract.

Attending the meeting were: Hugh Henry (President), Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

