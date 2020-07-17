Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 17, that there are 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
A total of 99,478 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 680 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 17, 76% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
7/17/20 – 1,032
7/16/20 – 781
7/15/20 – 994
7/14/20 – 929
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|96
|1
|97
|6
|Butler
|456
|9
|465
|13
|Clarion
|67
|0
|67
|2
|Clearfield
|96
|2
|98
|0
|Crawford
|104
|1
|105
|1
|Elk
|32
|1
|33
|1
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|174
|2
|176
|6
|Jefferson
|41
|0
|41
|1
|McKean
|20
|2
|22
|1
|Mercer
|208
|8
|216
|7
|Venango
|49
|3
|52
|0
|Warren
|11
|0
|11
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|410
|6790
|Allegheny
|5990
|84514
|Armstrong
|97
|2977
|Beaver
|918
|8559
|Bedford
|99
|2099
|Berks
|4781
|23729
|Blair
|126
|7973
|Bradford
|61
|4307
|Bucks
|6284
|46275
|Butler
|465
|9432
|Cambria
|163
|11450
|Cameron
|5
|302
|Carbon
|315
|5223
|Centre
|270
|6190
|Chester
|4196
|35109
|Clarion
|67
|1482
|Clearfield
|98
|3086
|Clinton
|101
|1932
|Columbia
|428
|4016
|Crawford
|105
|4013
|Cumberland
|995
|14604
|Dauphin
|2366
|22128
|Delaware
|7762
|47365
|Elk
|33
|1475
|Erie
|763
|14487
|Fayette
|235
|6817
|Forest
|7
|372
|Franklin
|1043
|10362
|Fulton
|19
|620
|Greene
|79
|1955
|Huntingdon
|266
|2382
|Indiana
|176
|4323
|Jefferson
|41
|1538
|Juniata
|117
|1123
|Lackawanna
|1788
|14757
|Lancaster
|4988
|38960
|Lawrence
|221
|3894
|Lebanon
|1484
|10460
|Lehigh
|4519
|31242
|Luzerne
|3047
|24715
|Lycoming
|263
|6156
|McKean
|22
|2569
|Mercer
|216
|6009
|Mifflin
|79
|3226
|Monroe
|1488
|13022
|Montgomery
|9060
|72414
|Montour
|84
|5304
|Northampton
|3614
|29501
|Northumberland
|360
|4966
|Perry
|96
|2099
|Philadelphia
|23558
|133156
|Pike
|509
|3630
|Potter
|19
|491
|Schuylkill
|795
|9908
|Snyder
|75
|1150
|Somerset
|91
|4606
|Sullivan
|10
|230
|Susquehanna
|195
|2219
|Tioga
|32
|1659
|Union
|109
|3615
|Venango
|52
|2084
|Warren
|11
|1044
|Washington
|535
|11601
|Wayne
|148
|3044
|Westmoreland
|1117
|23854
|Wyoming
|49
|1424
|York
|1963
|27894
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- 23% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 22 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July.
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 7,398 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
