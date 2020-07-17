Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 17, that there are 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 99,478 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 680 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 17, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/17/20 – 1,032

7/16/20 – 781

7/15/20 – 994

7/14/20 – 929

7/13/20 – 328

7/12/20 – 725

7/11/20 – 813

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 96 1 97 6 Butler 456 9 465 13 Clarion 67 0 67 2 Clearfield 96 2 98 0 Crawford 104 1 105 1 Elk 32 1 33 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 174 2 176 6 Jefferson 41 0 41 1 McKean 20 2 22 1 Mercer 208 8 216 7 Venango 49 3 52 0 Warren 11 0 11 1

County Case Counts to Date