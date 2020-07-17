Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,032 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, July 17, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 17, that there are 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 99,478 total cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since March.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 680 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 92 on ventilators and six on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 17, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/17/20 – 1,032
7/16/20 – 781
7/15/20 – 994
7/14/20 – 929
7/13/20 – 328
7/12/20 – 725
7/11/20 – 813

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 96 1 97 6
Butler 456 9 465 13
Clarion 67 0 67 2
Clearfield 96 2 98 0
Crawford 104 1 105 1
Elk 32 1 33 1
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 174 2 176 6
Jefferson 41 0 41 1
McKean 20 2 22 1
Mercer 208 8 216 7
Venango 49 3 52 0
Warren 11 0 11 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 410 6790
Allegheny 5990 84514
Armstrong 97 2977
Beaver 918 8559
Bedford 99 2099
Berks 4781 23729
Blair 126 7973
Bradford 61 4307
Bucks 6284 46275
Butler 465 9432
Cambria 163 11450
Cameron 5 302
Carbon 315 5223
Centre 270 6190
Chester 4196 35109
Clarion 67 1482
Clearfield 98 3086
Clinton 101 1932
Columbia 428 4016
Crawford 105 4013
Cumberland 995 14604
Dauphin 2366 22128
Delaware 7762 47365
Elk 33 1475
Erie 763 14487
Fayette 235 6817
Forest 7 372
Franklin 1043 10362
Fulton 19 620
Greene 79 1955
Huntingdon 266 2382
Indiana 176 4323
Jefferson 41 1538
Juniata 117 1123
Lackawanna 1788 14757
Lancaster 4988 38960
Lawrence 221 3894
Lebanon 1484 10460
Lehigh 4519 31242
Luzerne 3047 24715
Lycoming 263 6156
McKean 22 2569
Mercer 216 6009
Mifflin 79 3226
Monroe 1488 13022
Montgomery 9060 72414
Montour 84 5304
Northampton 3614 29501
Northumberland 360 4966
Perry 96 2099
Philadelphia 23558 133156
Pike 509 3630
Potter 19 491
Schuylkill 795 9908
Snyder 75 1150
Somerset 91 4606
Sullivan 10 230
Susquehanna 195 2219
Tioga 32 1659
Union 109 3615
Venango 52 2084
Warren 11 1044
Washington 535 11601
Wayne 148 3044
Westmoreland 1117 23854
Wyoming 49 1424
York 1963 27894

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 8% are ages 19-24;
  • 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 22 percent of cases so far in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
  • NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July.
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,398 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


