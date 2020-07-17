Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Stolen in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a residential lot in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu hatchback that was reported stolen was last seen in February of 2020 in the lot at the residence on Wood Lane, South 3rd Avenue, in Clarion Township.

According to police, the vehicle was seen being taken by four men in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.