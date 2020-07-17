Say What?!: Low Air Pressure in Wife’s Truck Tire Leads Man to $2 Million Lottery Jackpot

MACOMB CO., Mi. – A Michigan man said a low tire in his wife’s truck turned out to be lucky when he stopped to get change for the air pump and won a $2 million lottery jackpot.

The 57-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he took his wife’s truck to the BP gas station in Eastpointe and needed to go inside to get change for the air pump.

