State Police Calls: Theft Incidents, Harassment, Terroristic Threats, Hit-and-Run

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Licking Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft from a residence on Linneman Road in Licking Township, Clarion County, belonging to a known 49-year-old Emlenton woman.

The theft occurred sometime between July 1 and July 5.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 8:22 a.m. on July 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say a known 31-year-old Rimersburg woman reported that 32-year-old Zachery Steele, of Rimersburg, punched her in the chest.

Steele fled the scene prior to police arrival.

According to police, harassment charges against Steele are pending through District Court 18-3-04.

Terroristic Threats in Tionesta Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of terroristic threats that occurred at a location on Sage Road/State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 5:15 p.m. on July 15.

Police say an unknown individual in a Ford F-250 Supercab truck made threats toward a known 64-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Hickory Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported theft that occurred in the area of Queens Road/Queen Pumping Station Road in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 2:25 p.m. on July 15.

Police say a known 48-year-old Endeavor man reported a hatchet, valued at $30.00, was taken from a camp.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-Run in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on July 8 at the Borland Funeral Home on State Route 66 in Leeper, Farmington Township. Clarion County.

Police say property damage from the incident was observed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 8:00 a.m. on July 7, an unknown individual applied for unemployment compensation using the name of a known 51-year-old female victim of Lickingville, Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the application resulted in the victim receiving correspondence from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The investigation is ongoing.

