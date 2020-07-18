A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light south wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.