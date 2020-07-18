BHS Nationally Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Memorial Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.

The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.

“This recognition is affirmation of the excellent care provided by our team of OB/GYNphysicians, nurses and support staff,” said Butler Health System President & CEO Ken DeFurio.“Butler Health System is proud of this achievement, and we thank our great Maternal Servicesteam.”