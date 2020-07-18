Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
BHS Nationally Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek
BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Memorial Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
“This recognition is affirmation of the excellent care provided by our team of OB/GYNphysicians, nurses and support staff,” said Butler Health System President & CEO Ken DeFurio.“Butler Health System is proud of this achievement, and we thank our great Maternal Servicesteam.”
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities withNewsweek’s readership.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’sstandards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The tough standards have been established by Leapfrog’s national expert panel. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
Butler Memorial Hospital was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients will appear in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.
About Butler Health System
Butler Health System (BHS), located in Butler, Pennsylvania, is the parent of Butler Memorial Hospital, its affiliates, and a number of subsidiaries. Butler Memorial hospital is a 326-bed acute-care facility with a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency, and psychiatric services. Butler health system employs over 250 physicians and advanced providers through Butler Medical Providers. BHS includes 72 outpatient locations across eight counties in Western Pennsylvania. BHS employees more than 2500 people, making it the largest employer in Butler County.
