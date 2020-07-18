Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Bruce A. Davis, Sr.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Bruce A. Davis, Sr., age 43 of Reynoldsville, PA, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 5, 1977, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Anna Becker Davis. She survives.

He worked for Jewell Electric.

Bruce enjoyed working on cars and four-wheelers. He was a “Mister Fix It.”

He is survived by 1 son (Bruce A. Davis, Jr.), 1 daughter (Kayla Beattie), 1 brother (John Davis), 2 sisters;(Robin Tapper & her husband Troy and Tracy Davis, all of Reynoldsville, PA), 2 grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


