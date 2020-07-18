Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Madarin Orange Cake

Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_5886 (1)Try this madarin orange cake recipe by Agnes Bauer!

Ingredients

Cake:
1 Duncan Hines yellow cake mix

1/2 c. oil
4 eggs
1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges (undrained)
Frosting/Filler:
1 (8 oz.) container Cool Whip
1 (12 oz.) can crushed pineapple (undrained)
1 small box vanilla instant pudding

Directions

Mix cake ingredients together until well combined with electric mixer. Pour into two round cake pans. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from pans and cool. To assemble cake, split each layer in half to make 4 layers. Mix all the frosting ingredients together on slow speed of electric mixer. Frost each cake with pineapple frosting. Refrigerate and enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


