Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mandarin Orange Cake

Try this mandarin orange cake recipe by Agnes Bauer!

Ingredients

Cake:

1 Duncan Hines yellow cake mix



1/2 c. oil4 eggs1 (11 oz.) can mandarin oranges (undrained)Frosting/Filler:1 (8 oz.) container Cool Whip1 (12 oz.) can crushed pineapple (undrained)1 small box vanilla instant pudding

Directions

Mix cake ingredients together until well combined with electric mixer. Pour into two round cake pans. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from pans and cool. To assemble cake, split each layer in half to make 4 layers. Mix all the frosting ingredients together on slow speed of electric mixer. Frost each cake with pineapple frosting. Refrigerate and enjoy!

