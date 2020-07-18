Elsie Mae (Brown) McNerney, age 89, of Ingram, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Beloved wife of 68 years to Joseph McNerney.

Mother of Linda Stahle, James McNerney, Kathleen (John) Lewandowski, Eileen and the late Jeffrey McNerney.

Dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Joseph, Colleen, Jeffrey, Maureen, and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Avalyn, Elliott, Dean, Jeffrey, April, and the late Corinne.

Sister of the late Jane Young. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Elsie graduated from Oil City High School in 1948 and received her R.N. at St. Francis Hospital of Pittsburgh, in 1951. She then worked at the Oakland VA hospital. Elsie worked with Dr. Salk and his medical team during the discovery of his Polio vaccine at the Municipal Hospital of Communicable Disease in Pittsburgh. Elsie worked at Ohio Valley General Hospital for 35 years until her retirement. Elsie was also a lifetime member of the Harvard nurses study and an active member of the Nurses Alumni Association at OVGH.

She loved the Phipps Conservatory, the symphony, and spent many great years traveling. Her greatest love was her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m., and Thursday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Thursday at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Ingram, 15205.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s name to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Park, Pgh. 15213. Please follow CDC requirements.

