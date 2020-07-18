Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Production Laborer
Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 08:07 AM
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer position in Titusville.
All 3 shifts available $10/hr with wage increases
- Must pass preemployment screening
- Must have steel toe boots
- Must be able to lift up to 50lbs
- Must be reliable
For more info, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.